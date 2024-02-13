Fond du Lac County drugs, gun arrests; 4 people taken into custody

article

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies arrested four people from Oshkosh and Appleton early Feb. 6 for drug and gun offenses.

A post on the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says it was just after 4 a.m. on that Tuesday when a third-shift deputy stopped a vehicle on I-41 near Lincoln Road for a lighting violation. The deputy spotted packaging for a THC-based product, which is illegal to possess in Wisconsin. Two of the four occupants of the vehicle were convicted felons and had significant criminal histories including drug and violent offenses. Both were out on bail -- and one was on probation.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs and a concealed stolen firearm. 29 grams of cocaine were located in a sock hidden under the cover of the fuse box under the hood. A stolen handgun was located hidden between the fuse box and air filter box. A check of the serial number showed the firearm was reported stolen out of Oshkosh in 2022.

All four suspects were arrested during this traffic stop for party to the crimes of receiving stolen property – firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and carrying a concealed weapon. Other charges may be forthcoming.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Those arrested included a 44-year-old male and 20-year-old Oshkosh female. In addition to the offenses already listed, a 44-year-old Oshkosh man and convicted felon was also arrested for felony bail jumping, as he was out on bail through Fond du Lac County courts for two counts of attempting to elude an officer and one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Lastly, a 26-year-old Appleton man and convicted felon was also arrested for a probation hold, as he is currently under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.