Fond du Lac County drug arrest; cocaine, marijuana, ammo found

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies arrested a man after nearly a quarter-pound of cocaine was found during a Wednesday night traffic stop.

It happened on I-41 near Winnebago Street. The sheriff's office said a deputy stopped the man for multiple equipment and registration violations and believed he was involved in criminal activity.

A K-9 unit was called, sniffed the vehicle, and alerted law enforcement about possible drugs. A search of the vehicle uncovered 112 grams of cocaine – nearly a quarter-pound – as well as marijuana and multiple boxes of ammunition.

The sheriff's office said the 44-year-old Shawano man has a prior drug conviction. He was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on drug-related charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.