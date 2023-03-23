Fond du Lac County chase, crash; Oshkosh man in custody

article

A 26-year-old Oshkosh man is in custody after leading authorities on a chase in the Town of Waupun on Tuesday night, March 21.

A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 26 near Cattaraugus around 6 p.m. The deputy ran the driver's registration and found that no vehicle was associated. The vehicle slowed like it was going to pull over but then sped up on Highway 26.

The vehicle went north on Highway 26 into the Town of Springvale. An Officer was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device that slowed the driver down as he entered Rosendale. The chase continued into Winnebago County when the vehicle slowed on Fisk near Country Club and traveled into a ditch. The driver was taken into custody without incident after seeing Sheriff K-9 Rip.

Rip alerted authorities of narcotics in the driver's vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found one pound of suspected methamphetamine, 10 grams of suspected cocaine and a large sum of money.

The vehicle had damage after the tire deflation device was used. The driver's injuries were looked at on the scene, and then the man was released to deputies.

The Oshkosh man is being charged with fleeing/eluding an officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic-related violations.

The man is also being held on a Felony warrant out of the State of Virginia for possession of dangerous drugs. He is on probation through The Wisconsin Department of Corrections for both drug-related offenses and felons in possession of a firearm. He has a lengthy criminal history stemming from drug-related convictions.

Officials said the chase covered a total distance of 24.3 miles.