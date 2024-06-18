Fond du Lac chemical release, some asked to shelter in place

article

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for some residents in Fond du Lac on Tuesday night, June 18, due to a chemical leak.

According to a Facebook post by Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, people living in homes near Milk Specialties in the area of Tompkins to Johnson, and Hickory to Brooke, should shelter in place.

Hazmat crews are working to mitigate a chemical release at Milk Specialties.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.