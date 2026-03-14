Video: Fond du Lac chase, suspect goes airborne after entering ditch

The Brief Fond du Lac County deputies arrested two people after a police chase. The chase started on I-41 in Dodge County. It ended when the car swerved, entered a ditch, flew into the air and rolled over.



Fond du Lac County deputies arrested two people after a car went airborne and rolled over during a high-speed chase on Wednesday, March 11.

The backstory:

The chase started on I-41 in Dodge County. The suspect got off the interstate and headed east on Highway 49, and Dodge County deputies called it off as the suspect continued to flee north.

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A Fond du Lac County deputy then spotted the suspect driving more than 95 mph on Highway K. The deputy turned on the squad's lights and sirens and began to pursue the suspect.

Deputies twice deployed tire deflation devices in an attempt to end the pursuit. After the first attempt failed, the suspect swerved toward a deputy's squad in an attempt to dodge the second attempt at Highway V and Highway K.

Suspect goes airborne, rolls over during pursuit (Courtesy: FDLCSO)

The car entered a ditch and then went airborne before it rolled over and came to a stop on its side across the intersection. Deputies then conducted a high-risk stop on the vehicle.

Video showed deputies working to pry the vehicle open to get everyone out. Once the two people inside were extricated, they were evaluated at the scene and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

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No deputies were injured, and no squads were damaged, during the chase.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as a 23-year-old Menasha woman and the passenger as a 20-year-old Milwaukee man.

The driver was on probation and booked into the county jail on charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating with a restricted controlled substance. The passenger, who also was on probation and had an active warrant, was booked for drug paraphernalia possession.

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