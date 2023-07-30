Fond du Lac apartment building fire; 16 people impacted

article

Fond du Lac firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building near Spring and Golf Course on Sunday, July 30.

Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call for the fire cam in around 10 a.m. Sunday. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

One man who was in the building at the time of the fire jumped from a second story window to escape. He was not hurt.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was treated on the scene.

Officials say there were approximately 100 firefighters assisting with this fire. Multiple departments were shuttling water in with their tenders.

The Red Cross is assisting 16 people who were impacted by the fire. Anyone displaced by the fire and who needs assistance is urged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS.