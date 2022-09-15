Flu vaccine: Wisconsin health officials urge you to protect yourself

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Sept. 15 that everyone six months and older is encouraged to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) this fall.

Officials say getting the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death caused by the virus. You can get the flu vaccine alone or at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, whether it’s your first or second dose, or a booster.

Since it takes about two weeks for your body to build up protection after getting the vaccine, DHS officials recommend everyone get their yearly flu vaccine now to be fully protected as flu season ramps up. Getting a flu vaccine is especially important for people at higher risk for serious complications, including:

Pregnant people

Young children

People 65 years and older, especially those living in group settings

People with certain medical conditions, such as asthma or heart disease

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

While flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, they are caused by two different viruses and require two different vaccines. Everyone six months and older can stay up-to-date with their yearly flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Both vaccines are safe, effective and available now. Getting vaccinated protects you, as well as those around you.