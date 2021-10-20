Flu vaccine kickoff: Milwaukee residents urged to roll up sleeves

Flu season is here and leaders in the City of Milwaukee are urging residents to roll up their sleeves and receive their seasonal flu vaccine.

Officials say the flu vaccine is recommended for all individuals over 6 months of age, especially those at greatest risk for serious complications, including adults 65 and older, children younger than 5 and pregnant women.

"We’re approaching flu season in Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and we’re asking folks from the community to inoculate themselves from the flu," said Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We know that flu is coming," said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee health commissioner. "We’re heading into flu season, and it’s critically important that people protect themselves and their loved ones."

Johnson said last year, the city only had one flu hospitalization, and there's already been one so far this year. With that number expected to go up, health officials are worried as people are interacting more.

"Last year, people were protected from all respiratory viruses because of the precautions put in place specific to COVID," said Johnson.

Clinics across the city are a priority for the health department to provide easy access to the community.

"We’ve seen success with the COVID vaccine and meeting people where they are, and similarly, with the flu vaccine, we want to meet people where they are and make sure people have access," said Johnson.

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) provides immunizations at its walk-in clinics. A schedule by location and time is provided below – and an appointment is necessary.

For questions, you are urged to call 414-286-6705.

Keenan Health Center, 3200 N. 36th StreetFriday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill RoadWednesday 3-6 p.m.

Southside Health Center, 1639 S. 23rd StreetTuesday 2-6 p.m.

Learn more about the flu vaccine available in Milwaukee