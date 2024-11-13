Flu, COVID-19, RSV vaccines; Wisconsin residents urged to receive

article

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data show only 22% of Wisconsinites have received a flu shot this season, and just 11% have received an updated COVID-19 vaccine.

With flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 cases starting to rise, officials say now is the time to get a vaccine.

DHS and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommend the following respiratory vaccines:

Flu: Recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

COVID-19: Recommended for everyone 6 months and older. People 65 years and older and those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are recommended to receive a second dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine six months after the first dose.

RSV: Recommended for pregnant people, young children under 9 months, and adults 75 years and older. Young children ages 9-19 months and adults ages 60-74 with increased risk of RSV are also encouraged to get immunized.

To find and schedule a vaccine, Wisconsin residents are encouraged to check with their primary care provider, local or Tribal health department, community clinic, or visit vaccines.gov. Wisconsinites can also call 211 or 877-947-2211 for help scheduling a vaccine appointment. If they do not have health insurance, or their health insurance does not cover vaccines, there are programs that can help, including the Vaccines for Children program and Vaccines for Adults program.

Find information about COVID-19, the flu, and RSV on the DHS website.