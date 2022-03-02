'Miya's Law,' named for murdered Orlando teen, passed by Florida Senate

The Florida Senate has passed legislation on Wednesday named in honor of a murdered Orlando college student.

SB 898, known as "Miya’s Law," sponsored by Senator Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, was approved by a unanimous vote.

"Miya's Law" aims to improve apartment safety, in part, by requiring background checks for apartment building employees.

"Today marks an important milestone for Miya’s Law and bringing us one step closer to establishing vital protections for renters and honoring Miya. I am honored to be able to carry this legislation that takes a first step in strengthening protections for renters," said Stewart.

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Expand

Police say 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed by a maintenance worker who had a key to her apartment.

The legislation now heads to the Florida House.

Investigators said Miya was last seen on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando. The prime suspect in her disappearance and death, 27-year-old Armando Manual Caballero, was reportedly found dead from an apparent suicide on Monday, Sept. 27.

Her body was then discovered after days of searching on Oct. 2. The final autopsy report said that Marcano died of "homicide by undetermined means."

