Florida man crashed into church, set it on fire with parishioners inside, sheriff says

OCALA, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested Saturday, July 11 after plowing his vehicle into a Catholic church and then setting the building on fire as parishioners were inside preparing for Mass, according to officials.



The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Steven Shields, 24, crashed his van through the front doors of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala around 7:30 a.m. He got out, poured gasoline in the foyer area and set it on fire, authorities said.