Flooding closes I-94 EB at County SS in Waukesha County

The eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed from WIS 318/County G to County T due to flooding on roadway.

A flood warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties. A flood watch is in effect for most of SE Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Racine County got between six and eight inches of rain overnight.

The rain will taper off later today and tonight with area storm totals in the 3-9" range with some areas above that. Our next chance for rain will arrive on Saturday.

Do not drive into flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.