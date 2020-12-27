Flight for Life called for high-speed crash in Sheboygan Co.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle high-speed crash that happened on northbound I-43 near Foster Road in the Town of Holland around 9:45 Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found one vehicle in the ditch with two individuals from Manitowoc who were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

More than a quarter of a mile up north of the collision site was the second vehicle in a ditch. A driver and passenger from Sheboygan were both seriously injured. The passenger was taken by ambulance to the hospital and then transported via Theda Star Air Ambulance to a hospital in Neenah. The driver was taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Impairment is believed to be an issue and the incident is still under investigation.

Officials are not releasing any more information on the occupants or their well being at this time.