Expand / Collapse search

Flight for Life called for high-speed crash in Sheboygan Co.

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sheboygan County
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle high-speed crash that happened on northbound I-43 near Foster Road in the Town of Holland around 9:45 Saturday. 

Upon arrival, deputies found one vehicle in the ditch with two individuals from Manitowoc who were treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

More than a quarter of a mile up north of the collision site was the second vehicle in a ditch. A driver and passenger from Sheboygan were both seriously injured. The passenger was taken by ambulance to the hospital and then transported via Theda Star Air Ambulance to a hospital in Neenah. The driver was taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Impairment is believed to be an issue and the incident is still under investigation.

Officials are not releasing any more information on the occupants or their well being at this time.

Sheriff: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in Dodge County crash
slideshow

Sheriff: 2 injured, 1 seriously, in Dodge County crash

Upon initial investigation, authorities say two SUVs traveling in opposite directions collided near the highway's centerline.

Milwaukee family on edge after shooting, suspected arson
slideshow

Milwaukee family on edge after shooting, suspected arson

The victims said they have only lived in Milwaukee for a year, and have no idea who would have done this.