July 4th travel: Thousands of flights canceled Friday; more expected

Thousands of flights were canceled Friday at the start of the July 4th holiday weekend as airlines struggle to keep up with travel demand that’s nearing pre-pandemic levels.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 2,500 flights had been canceled and more than 20,000 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. That’s on top of more than 2,600 flights canceled Thursday. American Airlines canceled 8% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, and United Airlines scrubbed 4% of its schedule both days.

Airports with the most cancellations of late include Charlotte, North Carolina, a major hub for American Airlines, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty in the New York City area, and Reagan Washington National outside Washington, D.C.

AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel between Friday and Monday, and about 3.55 million of those will fly. Delta Air Lines even took the unusual step this week of warning travelers that there could be problems over the holiday weekend.

What’s causing flight delays and cancellations?

Widespread delays and cancellations have been happening since before Memorial Day weekend. Airlines have been caught short-staffed as they try to hire thousands of workers, including pilots, to replace those who they encouraged to quit when the pandemic caused air travel to plummet.

Collectively, airlines have cut 15% of flights planned through the peak summer months, FOX Business reports.

They're also using larger planes on average to carry more passengers with the same number of pilots, but it hasn’t been enough so far this summer.

The airlines are increasingly trying to blame delays on understaffing at the Federal Aviation Administration, which manages the nation's airspace and hires air traffic controllers.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has pushed back on those claims.

"The majority of cancellations and the majority of delays have nothing to do with air traffic control staffing," Buttigieg told "NBC Nightly News."

Helane Becker, an airline analyst for investment firm Cowen, said there are many reasons for the disruptions including weather, FAA ground stops that last too long, and flight crews hitting their legal limit of working hours in a day. The airlines "seem to fail" when it comes down to daily operations, and the FAA didn't train enough new air traffic controllers — a process that can take up to four years — to offset retirements.

U.S. could take action against airlines

Buttigieg has threatened fines if airlines don't fix their operations, and some lawmakers are calling for more.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., urged Buttigieg to require airlines to issue refunds for delays longer than an hour and fine them for delays longer than two hours and for scheduling flights that they can't staff. Sanders accused airlines of stranding passengers while charging "outrageously high prices."

Sens. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., asked 10 airline CEOs this week to "take immediate action" to reduce travel disruptions. The senators demanded information about how each airline decides which flights to cancel and the number of consumer refunds requested and granted.

