Fleet Farm theft; guns and ammunition stolen

article

On Friday evening, Oct. 28, the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to an alarm at a Fleet Farm near Sullivan and Rogersville.

When Officers arrived at the scene, they saw a hole cut into the perimeter fence and a service door forced open. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department, with the assistance of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, cleared and secured the building.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to officials, It was discovered that several guns and boxes of ammunition were stolen during the burglary.

Fond du Lac police are looking for a white man driving a vehicle matching or similar to a light-colored Pontiac Aztec.

This incident remains under active investigation at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555 or the Crime Alert at 920-322-3740; callers can remain anonymous.