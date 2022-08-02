Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects.

According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster and attempted to make a stop. The vehicle fled; disregarded a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.

The occupants of the striking vehicle fled on foot. However, one occupant, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. The occupants of the other vehicle, a 15-year-old Milwaukee girl, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man and an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal injuries. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The striking vehicle was stolen from Illinois. Officers recovered firearms and suspected illegal narcotics.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

MPD continues to seek two additional unknown suspects from the striking vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.