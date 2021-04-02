Fish fry fundraiser to support 'The Moving Wall' visit to Waukesha

article

The City of Waukesha Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is teaming up with Saz’s Catering Lake Country to support a visit of "The Moving Wall" to Waukesha.

The groups are partnering at Western Lakes Golf Club (W287 N1963 Oakton Rd., Pewaukee) on Friday, April 2 to offer a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saz’s will donate 10% of all sales both inside the restaurant and from carry-out orders.

Those proceeds will benefit the visit of "The Moving Wall" to Waukesha, the nationally traveling half-sized replica of The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. The visit will take place Thursday, May 27 at noon through Tuesday, June 1 at 6 a.m. in Frame Park, 1150 Frame Park Dr., Waukesha.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Learn more about "The Field of Honor" or "The Moving Wall," including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.