Expand / Collapse search

Fish fry fundraiser to support 'The Moving Wall' visit to Waukesha

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The City of Waukesha Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is teaming up with Saz’s Catering Lake Country to support a visit of "The Moving Wall" to Waukesha.

The groups are partnering at Western Lakes Golf Club (W287 N1963 Oakton Rd., Pewaukee) on Friday, April 2 to offer a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saz’s will donate 10% of all sales both inside the restaurant and from carry-out orders.

Those proceeds will benefit the visit of "The Moving Wall" to Waukesha, the nationally traveling half-sized replica of The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. The visit will take place Thursday, May 27 at noon through Tuesday, June 1 at 6 a.m. in Frame Park, 1150 Frame Park Dr., Waukesha.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Learn more about "The Field of Honor" or "The Moving Wall," including sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.

Police: Suspect spent nearly $800 with stolen credit cards
slideshow

Police: Suspect spent nearly $800 with stolen credit cards

The Brookfield Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a purse and used the credit cards inside to make illegal purchases.

Salmon burgers sold at Costco recalled for potentially containing metal pieces
slideshow

Salmon burgers sold at Costco recalled for potentially containing metal pieces

A brand of salmon burgers sold exclusively at Costco is being recalled over fears that it may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

Tug-barge with COVID infections diverted to Port Milwaukee
slideshow

Tug-barge with COVID infections diverted to Port Milwaukee

The 1,000-foot Presque Isle tug-barge, one of the largest freighters on the Great Lakes, was diverted to Milwaukee after leaving Gary, Indiana.

WI superintendent election nears, candidates make final pitches

Jill Underly and former Deborah Kerr took part in a virtual discussion with the Milwaukee Press Club on Thursday, April 1