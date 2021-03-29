The dish on fish: 90% of Americans don't consume recommended amount of seafood

Whether it's Lent or not -- Wisconsinites love to eat fish on Fridays. But did you know 90 percent of Americans still don't consume the recommended amount of seafood each week? Registered dietitian with Fresh Thyme Market, Meghan Sedivy, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the dish on fish.

1. What’s the dish on fish?

● Besides being a good source of lean protein, fatty fish or shellfish such as salmon, tuna,

sardines, trout or oysters are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that promote brain and heart health

● Fatty fish is also a great source of vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, which aids in calcium absorption, immune function, and protecting bone, muscle, and heart health

● Regal New Zealand King Salmon is a new favorite at Fresh Thyme Market, which I used in this Salmon with Strawberry-Mango Salsa recipe:

○ Rich in color, with layers of marbling to give it a rich and buttery flavor not to mention filled with nutrients

○ The darker the flesh of the fish the higher the total fat content, which is a good thing as these fish tend to have higher levels of heart-healthy fats.



2. How much should we eat?

● According to the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans that came out in late 2020, it is recommended that adult women and men consume between 8-12oz. of fish each week

● However, there are new recommendations for women before, during and after pregnancy to consume even more fish as it may be associated with cognitive development in young children

● It is also recommending starting to introduce fish and seafood to infants 6 months or older as fish and seafood are rich in iron, zinc and choline to support brain development

● Just remember that variety is key and eat as many different types of fish or seafood as possible to help maximize health benefits associated with fish and seafood



3. Foolproof fish recipe

● Many people overcook their fish but with this easy 10-minute rule you will never overcook your fish again.

1. Heat your oven to 375. Season your salmon with salt and pepper.

2. In a large ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Then cook the salmon for 3 minutes or until golden brown and turn. Spread 1 Tbsp. of this delicious mango sauce on each fillet.

3. Transfer your skillet to the oven and bake for 8 minutes

○ As a rule of thumb when cooking salmon-- for every inch of thickness, cook your fish for 10 minutes. Check at 8 minutes. If it flakes easily with a fork, it’s done

4. Meanwhile, for the salsa, combine chopped mango, strawberries, cilantro and remaining mango sauce in a small bowl

5. Then I love rice with a little kick, so I add 1 Tbsp. of finely chopped fresh cilantro to my rice once it has cooked per the package instructions

6. Once that is done, I am all set to serve my salmon over my Cilantro Rice and spoon my salsa over the top

Check out Freshthyme.com for this Roasted Salmon with Strawberry-Mango Salsa recipe and more FINtastic recipes.