Fiserv Forum, SC Johnson recycling and cleaning initiative revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks and SC Johnson announced on Wednesday, May 12 a partnership to advance new recycling and cleaning initiatives at Fiserv Forum.

SC Johnson will help the Bucks better recycle the more than one million plastic cups that are used at Fiserv Forum and in the Deer District each year. It will also provide Fiserv Forum staff with training to further enhance the sanitizing and cleanliness of the venue.

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin issued the following statement in a news release:

"We believe our alliance with SC Johnson will positively impact these efforts as we remain resolute to protect our environment and make a difference in the community."

Beginning next Bucks season, Fiserv Forum and Deer District will use new co-branded Bucks and SC Johnson polyethylene terephthalate (PET) cups for all of its events that can be recycled and reused by SC Johnson. After the PET cups are properly recycled at Fiserv Forum and in Deer District, SC Johnson will then turn the cups into 100% post-consumer recycled bottles for its Scrubbing Bubbles® bottles.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, stated the following:

"Plastic waste is one of the great environmental challenges we face today, and our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks is one of many local solutions to this global problem. By teaming up with the Bucks, we can create recycling infrastructure at scale for Fiserv Forum, bring awareness to this critical issue, and help close the plastic recycling loop."

The Bucks and SC Johnson will also place co-branded recycling receptacles around all levels of Fiserv Forum and throughout Deer District to make it convenient for fans to properly recycle their PET cups at all events.