Fiserv Forum offers new features ahead of Bucks season opener

The Milwaukee Bucks are offering new fan experiences, food and beverage items, and optimal technology at Fiserv Forum for the 2021-22 regular season, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 19 when the Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets.

The new features were showcased during a media tour of Fiserv Forum on Monday and include the following:

Fan Experience

Mitchell & Ness Store at Fiserv Forum: New to Fiserv Forum this season is the Mitchell & Ness Store located on the northeast corner of the main concourse, featuring brand new Bucks Mitchell & Ness gear. The store, which is the largest Mitchell & Ness location in any arena or stadium, will carry a wide variety of Bucks hats, tees, jerseys, shorts and much more. It will mark its grand opening on Tuesday.

50/50 Raffle Returns: The Bucks Foundation 50/50 raffle, presented by Sky High Marketing, is back for the 2021-22 season. Fans can purchase their raffle tickets from sellers throughout Fiserv Forum during all Bucks games, with half the proceeds of each raffle going to the Bucks Foundation.

"The first thing they’re going to want to see is what’s going to be here in the store. We're going to be constantly changing over product and having great product vitality here so every time you come in you're hopefully going to see something a little bit different remembering Bucks history," said Michael Belot, Senior VP of Bucks Business Ventures.

Food & Beverage

Tanduay Rum Bar: New to Fiserv Forum for the 2021-22 season is the Tanduay Rum bar located on the southeast corner of the main concourse. As part of the Bucks’ partnership with Tanduay, the Philippines-based company will begin distributing its world-renowned rum at its new bar, throughout the arena and in the surrounding Deer District.

Jack Daniel’s: In addition to the Jack Daniel’s bar located on the upper concourse of Fiserv Forum, fans can expect a new Jack Daniel’s inspired menu and "ready to drink" specialty Jack Daniel’s beverages at the Panorama Club concession stand.

Klement’s Sausage Rotation: The Southside Market Test Kitchen, located on the upper concourse, will feature a rotation of four specialty hot dogs and sausages courtesy of Klement’s Sausage throughout the 2021-22 season. Curated by Hardiman in conjunction with Klement’s Sausage, the first product in rotation will be The Pico Brat, which consists of a Klement’s Cheddar Bratwurst, queso blanco cheese sauce, pico de gallo and crispy onions on a sausage roll. The Pico Brat will be available in the Southside Market Test Kitchen for the first 11 Bucks home games.

Draft Beer Returns: All anchor bars and the BMO Club will once again feature a full array of domestic and craft beer options.

Local Small Business Highlighted in Premium Spaces: Throughout the season, local small business will be featured in premium spaces across Fiserv Forum. These businesses include Signature Sweets Bakery, Lush Popcorn, Confectionately Yours, Fortunuts Gourmet Nuts, Bunny’s Bites, Lumpia City, A Goodman’s Desserts, MKE Chip Company and Pacific Lush Shrimp.

Hennessy Bar: Coming to Fiserv Forum later this season will be the all new Hennessy Bar located on the northwest corner of the main concourse. Hennessy cocktails crafted just for Bucks fans will be available here and throughout the arena.

Technology

Fiserv Clover Integration: To enhance the fan experience, Fiserv Forum will continue to leverage Clover technology from Fiserv throughout the arena to enable a completely contactless food and beverage experience. From ordering through fulfillment and pickup, each step of the concessions process has been reconfigured to minimize contact, reduce lines, optimize efficiency and enable fans to spend more time enjoying the game. Introduced for the first time during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, this contactless food and beverage experience was able to reduce fulfillment times and drive record-high adoption of mobile ordering and self-service kiosk use during the NBA Finals.

Johnson Controls: The Bucks and Fiserv Forum continue to work extensively with Johnson Controls to enhance the health and safety for fans and staff. Fiserv Forum has become better equipped to provide clean air through disinfection, improved ventilation and increased filtration thanks to the utilization of Johnson Controls’ state-of-the-art OpenBlue Healthy Buildings solutions.

SC Johnson: At the end of last season, the Bucks and SC Johnson announced a new sustainability and recycling program that will be implemented for the 2021-22 season. Fans can now take part in this program by recycling their co-branded Bucks and SC Johnson PET cups in special SC Johnson recycle bins located throughout Fiserv Forum. After the cups are recycled at Fiserv Forum, they’ll be turned into SC Johnson Scrubbing Bubbles bottles, eliminating more than a million pieces of plastic from the waste stream during the 2021-22 season.

"I think whenever you can cut down on time you have to spend away from the game, that’s a good thing," said Robert Cordova, Senior VP of Bucks Business Ventures.