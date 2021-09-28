Fiserv Forum job fair, part-time positions available

article

Fiserv Forum and food-and-beverage provider Levy are hosting a job fair at the downtown Milwaukee arena on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 4-8 p.m.

The job fair will take place in the Fiserv Forum atrium. Positions available include bartenders, servers, cashiers, cooks, supervisors and more.

All roles are part-time, and applicants must be willing to work nights, weekends and holidays. Hourly rates range from $15-18 per hour for non-tipped positions. Tipped positions are paid $12.50 per hour.

Applicants are encouraged to apply ahead of time online.

