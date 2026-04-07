Fiserv Forum hosts collegiate volleyball event; ticket sales open April 17

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The Brief Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee hosts the AVCA First Serve showcase from Aug. 21–24, featuring a premier lineup including all four 2025 NCAA semifinalists. Single-session tickets go on sale to the public via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17, with pre-sales beginning April 15. In addition to four days of doubleheaders, the event features an outdoor Block Party with live entertainment and interactive activities.



A marquee women's collegiate volleyball event is taking place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee from Aug. 21 to 24. Now, single-session tickets for the AVCA First Serve event go on sale on Friday, April 17.

AVCA First Serve

What we know:

The AVCA First Serve kicks off the new women’s season with four days of doubleheaders at Fiserv Forum.

This year’s First Serve includes all four of the 2025 NCAA Championship semifinalists—national champion Texas A&M, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin—as well as Arizona State, Louisville, Marquette, SMU, Texas, and Xavier.

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The public sale, which opens at 10 a.m. on April 17 through Ticketmaster, allows fans to purchase single-session tickets for each of the four days of AVCA First Serve (schedule below). Pre-sales will take place on April 15 for those who already purchased three-day packages, as well as April 16 for participating teams, previous event attendees, AVCA members and insiders, and Badger Region members.

Match times

The following match times have been set:

Friday, Aug. 21

5 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Louisville

8 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

Saturday, Aug. 22

3 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Louisville

6 p.m.: Texas vs. Arizona State

Sunday, Aug. 23

Noon: Texas A&M vs. SMU

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Kentucky

Monday, Aug. 24

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Xavier

6 p.m.: Texas vs. Marquette

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A news release says in addition to the action on the court, fans can enjoy the AVCA First Serve Block Party around Fiserv Forum. The Block Party will include live entertainment, interactive activities, special guest appearances, and a festival-like atmosphere leading up to—and during—AVCA First Serve.