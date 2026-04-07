Fiserv Forum hosts collegiate volleyball event; ticket sales open April 17
MILWAUKEE - A marquee women's collegiate volleyball event is taking place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee from Aug. 21 to 24. Now, single-session tickets for the AVCA First Serve event go on sale on Friday, April 17.
AVCA First Serve
What we know:
The AVCA First Serve kicks off the new women’s season with four days of doubleheaders at Fiserv Forum.
This year’s First Serve includes all four of the 2025 NCAA Championship semifinalists—national champion Texas A&M, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin—as well as Arizona State, Louisville, Marquette, SMU, Texas, and Xavier.
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The public sale, which opens at 10 a.m. on April 17 through Ticketmaster, allows fans to purchase single-session tickets for each of the four days of AVCA First Serve (schedule below). Pre-sales will take place on April 15 for those who already purchased three-day packages, as well as April 16 for participating teams, previous event attendees, AVCA members and insiders, and Badger Region members.
Match times
The following match times have been set:
Friday, Aug. 21
5 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Louisville
8 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky
Saturday, Aug. 22
3 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Louisville
6 p.m.: Texas vs. Arizona State
Sunday, Aug. 23
Noon: Texas A&M vs. SMU
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Kentucky
Monday, Aug. 24
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh vs. Xavier
6 p.m.: Texas vs. Marquette
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A news release says in addition to the action on the court, fans can enjoy the AVCA First Serve Block Party around Fiserv Forum. The Block Party will include live entertainment, interactive activities, special guest appearances, and a festival-like atmosphere leading up to—and during—AVCA First Serve.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by VISIT Milwaukee.