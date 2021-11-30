Fiserv Forum COVID vaccine clinic on Dec. 4

article

After a successful COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Nov. 13, the Milwaukee Health Department will once again bring the vaccine to the atrium of Fiserv Forum on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The first clinic administered 309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 149 of which were pediatric vaccines, and 71 flu shots to those who attended.

"We were blown away by the response to the last vaccine clinic at Fiserv Forum and heartened by those who took this important step to protect themselves and their children from COVID-19. I hope to see even more families this Saturday," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We greatly appreciate our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and thank them for their generous ticket donation to two lucky families."

This vaccination clinic will have first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and flu shots available. To appropriately handle the demand and significantly lessen wait times, MHD increased the number of vaccinators on site.

In addition to taking a photo with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, individuals who receive their vaccine at this clinic will be entered to win one of two available family four-packs of tickets for that evening’s 7 p.m. game against the Miami Heat.

The random drawing will be held following the completion of the vaccine clinic. Winners will be notified and sent their tickets via email.