Expand / Collapse search

Fiserv Forum COVID vaccine clinic on Dec. 4

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:46AM
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE - After a successful COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Nov. 13, the Milwaukee Health Department will once again bring the vaccine to the atrium of Fiserv Forum on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks. 

The first clinic administered 309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 149 of which were pediatric vaccines, and 71 flu shots to those who attended.

"We were blown away by the response to the last vaccine clinic at Fiserv Forum and heartened by those who took this important step to protect themselves and their children from COVID-19. I hope to see even more families this Saturday," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We greatly appreciate our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks and thank them for their generous ticket donation to two lucky families."

This vaccination clinic will have first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and flu shots available. To appropriately handle the demand and significantly lessen wait times, MHD increased the number of vaccinators on site. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In addition to taking a photo with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, individuals who receive their vaccine at this clinic will be entered to win one of two available family four-packs of tickets for that evening’s 7 p.m. game against the Miami Heat. 

The random drawing will be held following the completion of the vaccine clinic. Winners will be notified and sent their tickets via email.

Milwaukee officer plea deal: Guilty to 2 counts of disorderly conduct
article

Milwaukee officer plea deal: Guilty to 2 counts of disorderly conduct

A Milwaukee police officer pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from an incident when he was at a bar off-duty during a protest in July 2020.

Milwaukee winter parking regulations begin Dec. 1
article

Milwaukee winter parking regulations begin Dec. 1

Milwaukee residents should be aware of winter parking regulations begin on Wednesday, Dec. 1 – and then will be in effect until March 1, 2022.

Milwaukee airport TSA finds 3 handguns at security

TSA officers at Mitchell International Airport stopped three handguns from being brought on board airplanes during the Thanksgiving travel period.