Fires, hurricanes, COVID 'taking a toll' on 'tired' Red Cross volunteers

From the western wildfires to recent back-to-back hurricanes, help is needed during these natural disasters, and the coronavirus pandemic is requiring creativity in the response.

From raging fires to powerful hurricanes, the American Red Cross helps victims recover and rebuild amid tragedy.

Gail McGovern

"The Red Cross is there for you," said Gail McGovern, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "My heart breaks for you. These are very, very trying times."

McGovern said 2020 has been an extraordinary disaster season,

"People really need our help, now more than ever, and they are suffering," said McGovern. "They are suffering because this is all happening right in the midst of a pandemic."

McGovern said volunteers are dedicated to fulfilling their mission every day, but COVID-19 has completely changed their protocol.

"For example, we are putting people in hotels that were impacted by disasters, and bringing boxed meals, putting them on the outside of the hotel door room," said McGovern. "We are doing case management virtually. When we do open shelters, we are opening up more of them, so fewer people will congregate in them. We are maintaining social distance. We have lots of sanitizers, and screen people before they come in the shelter, and everybody has to wear masks."

"Over the past few weeks, we've seen dozens of local volunteers deploy to disaster areas, but overall these missions are taking a toll," McGovern added. "They are coming out, but they are getting tired."

So far, the number of volunteers has been the same as pre-pandemic, and McGovern said she hopes that continues as people continue to need help in their darkest times.

"There is nothing better than giving back," said McGovern.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the American Red Cross -- including becoming a volunteer.