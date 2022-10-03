Firehouse Subs collecting donations, Hurricane Ian victims

article

Firehouse Subs across the southeast are raising money to help Hurricane Ian victims on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

A news release says people can go into their local Firehouse subs restaurants to help Hurricane Ian victims All Funds collected will benefit the Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund, which will provide food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has a history of supporting communities and first responders. In Wisconsin the foundation has rewarded over $1.2 million.

In the aftermath of the Hurricane Ian, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross, the news release says.