Biden to meet with DeSantis in Florida as he surveys Hurricane Ian damage
President Biden will also meet with Florida residents and small business owners, and thank government officials for providing emergency aid and removing debris.
Hurricane Ian relief: How you can help
The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is heartbreaking. FOX6 and the American Red Cross are teaming up to offer some comfort and relief to those coping with the aftermath of this devastating storm.
Fearing death, praying for a miracle: Sanibel Island woman survives Ian's historic wrath
The only thing Lorraine Regan wanted after Hurricane Ian lashed out in a fury last week was to let her kids know she survived one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike Florida. Now, it will be a tale to tell generations about the harrowing ordeal she lived through.
Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian
Deputies in Volusia County, Florida, found a U.S. flag in the swollen St. Johns River this week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and rescued the stars and stripes.
Hurricane Ian shakes Florida's faith, but can't destroy it
Priests walk a fine line between holding Mass to provide comfort and not endangering older parishioners in areas with widespread lack of running water and electricity and flooded roadways.
Firehouse Subs collecting donations, Hurricane Ian victims
Firehouse Subs across the southeast are raising money to help Hurricane Ian victims on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
By boat and jet ski, Project Dynamo volunteers assist in Ian rescue efforts
Project Dynamo has rescued more than 20 people, many of them elderly residents who became cut off when the Category 4 storm washed away a bridge connecting the Florida mainland with Sanibel Island.
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people.
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida and Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to survey the widespread destruction caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
Hurricane Ian wipes out Fort Myers Beach, Florida
Fort Myers Beach, Florida, was decimated by Hurricane Ian.
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
At least 30 people were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian.
NOAA launches first of its kind drone in Hurricane Ian to research areas unsafe for Hurricane Hunters
Drones are changing the research game keeping the scientists and those in the path of a hurricane safer.
'Pets are family. Period': Photos show Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Hurricane Ian causes devastating damage and flooding across Central Florida after making landfall in the state as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday.
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon, but the threat of dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high winds remains.
Tiny kitten in Sarasota, Florida, is a Hurricane Ian survivor as shelter misses worst of storm
A small staff at an animal shelter in Sarasota, Florida, managed to take care of over 100 cats and a four-day-old kitten even amid the wrath of Hurricane Ian.
Survivors speak of Hurricane Ian’s wrath at Florida trailer park
“I literally watched my house disappear with everything in it, right before my eyes,” one survivor said. The man added that he initially planned to stay home and ride the storm out.
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
"She wasn’t leaving one way or the other," the man told rescuers.
NOAA maps show street-by-street views of Hurricane Ian's destruction
Before-and-after photos from NOAA flights show the street-level damage Hurricane Ian left behind in Sanibel, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers. Here’s how to look up a specific street or address.
Hurricane Ian vs Hurricane Charley: Exact same landfall location and strength but different impacts
During the last two decades, Lee County, Florida, has been ground zero for two major hurricanes with nearly identical strength, but that is where the similarities end between the two destructive storms.
The era of the Gulf: Ian joins list of 5 other destructive hurricanes in recent years
Once a hurricane makes it into the Gulf of Mexico, there's pretty much no way out without hitting land somewhere. And warm water just fuels the storms even more.