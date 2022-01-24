Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee firefighters struck shoveling snow; driver also hit station

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Fire Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire officials say two on-duty firefighters were struck while shoveling snow in front of a Milwaukee fire station just north of 91st and Appleton Avenue on Monday morning, Jan. 24. 

Officials say around 7 a.m., a civilian vehicle left the road, struck the firefighters, and then the fire station itself.

Both fire department members were hurt – and taken to Froedtert Hospital by paramedic units. They were evaluated and released. They are expected to recover at home over the next few days.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire officials plan to speak more about this incident during a news conference around 2:30 p.m. on Monday . FOX6 News anticipates streaming this event.

This is a developing story.

Snowfall totals in SE Wisconsin, clipper passed thru Monday, Jan. 24
article

Snowfall totals in SE Wisconsin, clipper passed thru Monday, Jan. 24

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Snow-covered fire hydrant? Milwaukee Fire asks for help clearing
article

Snow-covered fire hydrant? Milwaukee Fire asks for help clearing

The Milwaukee Fire Department is making a plea to the public for help as it relates to snow-covered fire hydrants.

Employees question Wauwatosa School District's internal investigation

Wauwautosa School District employees tell FOX6 they're concerned the results of an internal investigation will allow school leaders to avoid accountability.