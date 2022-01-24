Milwaukee firefighters struck shoveling snow; driver also hit station

Milwaukee fire officials say two on-duty firefighters were struck while shoveling snow in front of a Milwaukee fire station just north of 91st and Appleton Avenue on Monday morning, Jan. 24.

Officials say around 7 a.m., a civilian vehicle left the road, struck the firefighters, and then the fire station itself.

Both fire department members were hurt – and taken to Froedtert Hospital by paramedic units. They were evaluated and released. They are expected to recover at home over the next few days.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fire officials plan to speak more about this incident during a news conference around 2:30 p.m. on Monday . FOX6 News anticipates streaming this event.

This is a developing story.