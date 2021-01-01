Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire near 37th and Roberts

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a two-alarm fire at a home near 37th and Roberts (just east of Washington Park) that happened shortly after midnight on Friday, Jan. 1.

Officials say the lower unit of the home started on fire -- and that extended to the upper unit.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is suspected to be electrical.

No one was injured.

The occupants were displaced.