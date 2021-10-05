Expand / Collapse search

Firearms stopped at Milwaukee airport checkpoints: 'Disturbing trend'

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Firearm stops at Milwaukee airport checkpoints increase

TSA officers have stopped 20 firearms at airport checkpoints at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in 2021.

MILWAUKEE - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers have stopped 20 firearms at 

airport checkpoints at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in 2021. 

"With the upcoming hunting season, and the upcoming holiday season, we know that there are going to be a number of gun enthusiasts and they’re going to be traveling with weapons. We just ask you to be safe," Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said.

While travel might not be what it was before the pandemic, one thing has gone up a lot: People carrying firearms into airport security checkpoints.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In 2019, TSA officers detected 4,432 firearms nationwide. 87% of those firearms were loaded. In 2020, 3,257 firearms were stopped at TSA checkpoints – in part because the number of passengers screened fell due to COVID-19. Even so, 83% of the weapons stopped were loaded. Officials say on average, 25% of firearms detected at TSA checkpoints nationwide have a round in the chamber.

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 16 firearms were stopped in 2019, 11 in 2020.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Sept. 13. (TSA photo)

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) on Sept. 13. (TSA photo)

TSA officials said a majority of the people caught with a weapon do have permits. However, they point out, permit carriers are taught that firearms cannot be brought into TSA security checkpoints.

"I need to stress one important message here today – that having a concealed carry permit or a CCW does not authorize a passenger to carry a firearm when entering a TSA security checkpoint or boarding a commercial aircraft," said Mark Lendvay, federal security director for the state of Wisconsin.

Guns confiscated by TSA at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Guns confiscated by TSA at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Lendvay said when a firearm is detected, an entire TSA security checkpoint screening lane comes to a halt. This causes backups in other lanes – and often frustration for the traveling public. 

"Take your time before coming to the airport check your bag. Make sure you’re not carrying a weapon," said Lucas. "Make sure if you are carrying a weapon that you do take it to check-in and declare your weapon so that it can be transported safely."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The TSA can issue a federal civil felony against the offender – which includes an average fine of $4,100. However, the fine can top $13,000 along with potential criminal charges depending on the circumstances. 

Learn more about what you can bring with you on a passenger airplane.

TSA news conference on weapons stopped at airports

The TSA held a news conference to talk about the importance of not bringing a firearm to the airport or with you on a commercial airplane.

Kyle Rittenhouse final motions hearing before trial next month
article

Kyle Rittenhouse final motions hearing before trial next month

A judge is expected Tuesday to consider remaining motions in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.

66th and Hampton shooting: Suspect in court for preliminary hearing
article

66th and Hampton shooting: Suspect in court for preliminary hearing

A Milwaukee man charged with fatally shooting a 76-year-old man near 66th and Hampton on Sept. 20 is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Racine home invasion, homicide; 31-year-old man dead, suspect sought
article

Racine home invasion, homicide; 31-year-old man dead, suspect sought

Racine police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man at a residence on Monroe Avenue late Monday, Oct. 4.