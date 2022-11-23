Firearms recovered: Milwaukee police executed search warrants

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 22 executed four search warrants. Two Milwaukee men, ages 36 and 32 were taken into custody as a result of the search warrants.

The police recovered three handguns, two rifles, over 1000 rounds of ammunition, along with a military grade weapon.

The search warrants were executed in the following areas:

22nd and Chambers

8th and Cherry

72nd and Silver Spring Drive

55th and Meinecke

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

