Firearms recovered: Milwaukee police executed search warrants

Published 
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 22 executed four search warrants. Two Milwaukee men, ages 36 and 32 were taken into custody as a result of the search warrants. 

The police recovered three handguns, two rifles, over 1000 rounds of ammunition, along with a military grade weapon.

The search warrants were executed in the following areas: 

  • 22nd and Chambers
  • 8th and Cherry
  • 72nd and Silver Spring Drive
  • 55th and Meinecke

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. 

