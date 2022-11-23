Firearms recovered: Milwaukee police executed search warrants
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 22 executed four search warrants. Two Milwaukee men, ages 36 and 32 were taken into custody as a result of the search warrants.
The police recovered three handguns, two rifles, over 1000 rounds of ammunition, along with a military grade weapon.
The search warrants were executed in the following areas:
- 22nd and Chambers
- 8th and Cherry
- 72nd and Silver Spring Drive
- 55th and Meinecke
The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News