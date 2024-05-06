Firearm pulled on Washington County deputy; checking loud music complaint

article

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies had a gun pulled on him while he was investigating a loud music complaint in the Town of Farmington on Saturday, May 4.

The deputy was dispatched to the Farmington residence just after 11 p.m. Saturday. As the deputy arrived, he observed a bonfire in the backyard and heard loud music playing. As the deputy exited his squad and began walking up the driveway, a 23-year-old man rounded the corner of the residence and illuminated the deputy with what the deputy initially thought was a flashlight. The fully uniformed deputy identified himself as a law enforcement officer and the individual continued to approach him with the light activated.

The deputy then realized the illumination was coming from a weapon mounted flashlight and drew his service weapon while advising the man to put the weapon down.

The individual complied immediately. The individual justified his actions to the deputy saying he did not know he was a deputy, and it was uncommon for law enforcement to be present in the area.

While speaking with the man, the deputy noticed signs of impairment. The individual failed several field sobriety tests including a preliminary breath test of .179.

The man was arrested for Possession of a Firearm While Intoxicated in accordance with Wisconsin State Statue 941.20(1)(b).

The weapon was determined to be a loaded 10mm handgun.