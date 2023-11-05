Fire at Waukesha transformer manufacturer, equipment caught fire

article

Firefighters battled an equipment fire at a manufacturer of transformers in Waukesha early Sunday, Nov. 5.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Prolec-GE on S. Prairie Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday for a reported fire alarm sounding.

Plant supervisors directed firefighters to the location and probable source of the fire. Firefighters located a large piece of equipment that had caught fire.

After roughly 50 minutes of firefighting operations, crews were able to extinguish the fire and ventilate the building.

The extent of damage from the fire is not known. The cause of the fire itself is being investigated, but appears to be a malfunction with the equipment. It is believed to be repairable.

Nobody was hurt.

Prolec-GC is recognized as one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of power transformers, according to the company website.