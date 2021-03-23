Fire rips through New York assisted living facility

Firefighters are on the scene of a massive blaze at a senior-living facility in Rockland County after flames erupted inside the building early Tuesday morning.

Video from the scene at the 200-capacity Evergreen Court in Spring Valley shows the fire engulfing the building.

A portion of the large structure had collapsed. It was unclear if anyone was trapped inside. There were unconfirmed reports of an explosion heard after the fire broke out at 1 a.m.

One firefighter suffered a heart attack and was taken to a local hospital. The condition was unknown.

Video of some residents being evacuated by bus and taken to different locations was shared online as a means to help loved ones identify them.

Evergreen Court is located about 45 minutes away from New York City.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.