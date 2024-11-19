Fire destroys Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha

The Brief A fire destroyed Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha overnight. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story.



A fire destroyed Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha early Tuesday morning, Nov. 19. Crews were called to the scene shortly after midnight.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found heavy fire inside the building, mainly in the roof area.

"The fire was mainly a defensive fire, because of the extent of the fire coming into the roof. It’s just really unsafe for the firefighters to go inside and extinguish the fire that way," said John Schilling, Fire Chief, Town of Brookfield.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

