Fire on deck of Racine residence causes $4,000 damage

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Racine
RACINE, Wis. - Racine firefighters battled a deck fire that could have spread to a multi-family residence on Howland Avenue early on Friday, April 23. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the residence shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found a wooden deck at the rear of the residence on fire -- and flames kicking up against the house.

Firefighters prevented the fire from entering the home where five people were sleeping. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator determined this was an accidental fire caused by either careless use of smoking material or careless use of a burn pit.

Officials estimate the damage caused to the deck, siding on the house, and patio furniture to be around $4,000.

