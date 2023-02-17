Expand / Collapse search

41st and Burleigh fire; 2 homes damaged, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:34AM
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday, Feb. 17 responded to the scene of a structure fire near 41st and Burleigh in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly after 4 a.m. 

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, two homes were damaged as a result of the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damaged sustained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  