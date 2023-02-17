41st and Burleigh fire; 2 homes damaged, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Friday, Feb. 17 responded to the scene of a structure fire near 41st and Burleigh in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly after 4 a.m.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, two homes were damaged as a result of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damaged sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.