41st and Burleigh fire; 2 homes damaged, no injuries

Firefighters on Friday, Feb. 17 responded to the scene of a structure fire near 41st and Burleigh in Milwaukee. The call came in shortly after 4 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, two homes were damaged as a result of the fire.

Fire near 41st and Burleigh in Milwaukee

No injuries were reported.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damaged sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.