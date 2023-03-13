Fire at Milwaukee Popeyes near 76th and Good Hope; no injuries

article

A fire broke out at Popeyes near 76th and Good Hope on Monday morning, March 13.

Police said the fire happened around 5 a.m.

It appears multiple windows were broken in order to fight the fire.

According to officials, the building is a total loss.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.