Fire destroys garage in Sheboygan County, no injuries reported

Firefighters on Sunday, Nov. 22 responded to the scene of a garage fire on Little Elkhart Lake Road in the Town of Rhine. The call came in around 10 p.m.

The building contained the owner’s personal items. The structure and its contents were a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The following public safety resources assisted on this incident; Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Elkhart Lake Fire Department, Greenbush Fire Department, Glenbeulah Fire Department, Ada Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Howards Grove Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department, Haven Fire Department, Kiel Fire Department, St Anna Fire Department, Waldo Fire Department, New Holstein Fire Department, and Sheboygan County Highway Dept.