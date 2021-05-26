Fire damages home in Racine, cause electrical in nature

Firefighters on Wednesday, May 26 responded to the scene of a house in Racine. The call came in around 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews initiated a fast attack through the side door of the house knocking down the fire.

The fire was brought under control and loss was stopped in roughly one hour. The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.

There were no injuries reported with this fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature.

The house was under renovation at the time of the incident.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and $500 in contents.