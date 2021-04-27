Fire damages building near 31st and Michigan in Milwaukee

article

Firefighters on Tuesday, April 27 responded to the scene of a building fire near 31st and Michigan in Milwaukee. The call came in around 9:50 a.m.

Heavy smoke and fire were reported on the second floor. Due to the size of the building and people trapped, it became a 2nd alarm.

Two people were brought out and turned over to paramedics for evaluation. Both individuals refused EMS.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.