Fire damages apartment complex in Burlington, 1 taken to hospital for burns

Firefighters on Thursday, Aug. 13 responded to the scene of an apartment complex fire in Burlington. The call came in around 12:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the multi-unit apartment complex was being evacuated as the sprinkler system was activated on the third floor. Additional units from the Town of Burlington Fire Department and Rochester Volunteer Fire Company also responded.

All occupants were safely evacuated from the multi-unit apartment complex with one resident sustaining burns and being transported to the hospital.

Officials say the activation of the fire sprinkler system stopped the fire from engulfing the third-floor unit within minutes and expanding quickly to the other apartments. Without the fire sprinkler system in place, the aftermath would have been devastating, resulting in serious risk to life or even total property damage.

Damage estimates are not available at the time.