Fire damages abandoned building in Racine, cause under investigation

The Racine Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned building near Marquette Street and State Street on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The call came in around 8:12 p.m.

Initial arriving companies found a small fire on the second floor of the building which they extinguished with two water fire extinguishers.

No injuries to any civilians or firefighters occurred.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with any information concerning the fire is asked to call the Racine Fire Department at 262-635-7915.