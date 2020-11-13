Fire causes $100K in damage to Waukesha home, no injures reported

Firefighters on Thursday night, Nov. 12 responded to the scene of a house fire near Harvey and College in Waukesha. The call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews were able to make an aggressive interior attack and extinguish the fire on the second floor of the home. Damage to the home is estimated to be $100,000.

No one was home at the time of this fire and no injuries reported as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The Waukesha Fire Department is reminding citizens to always have working smoke detectors and to have a fire escape plan.