Extra-alarm fire breaks out at warehouse in Back of the Yards

Crews are battled an extra-alarm fire that broke out at a food processing plant Thursday morning in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The three-alarm blaze started around 8 a.m. at Evans Food Group warehouse located at 4118 S. Halsted St., according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The fire spread to multiple buildings, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

No further information was provided.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.