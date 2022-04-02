Expand / Collapse search

Fire at Eaton Power Systems in Waukesha, cause unknown

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 12:47PM
FOX6 News Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The City of Waukesha Fire Department responded to Eaton Power Systems on Saturday, April 2. The call came in around 9:10 a.m. 

Upon arrival, crews met with Eaton employees who stated there was a fire in a paint booth inside the building. Firefighters found a moderate amount of smoke with a small fire inside a paint booth. 

The sprinkler system kept the fire under control. 

Crews were able to quickly overhaul the fire and extinguish the remaining material that was burning. 

The cause is unknown at this time, but it is not suspicious in nature. 

Fire personnel evaluated one employee for smoke inhalation and was released. 

There were no other injuries.

