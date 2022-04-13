Fire at Auto Start in Milwaukee; no injuries

Firefighters on Tuesday, April 12 responded to the scene of a fire at Auto Start – located near 42nd Street and Silver Spring Drive. The call came in around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the crew saw smoke coming from the structure which led to a working fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There we no occupants or victims.