Fire at Auto Start in Milwaukee; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Tuesday, April 12 responded to the scene of a fire at Auto Start – located near 42nd Street and Silver Spring Drive. The call came in around 9:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, the crew saw smoke coming from the structure which led to a working fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
There we no occupants or victims.
Christopher Dawley, 17, of Kenosha County, died by suicide in January 2015. A lawyer for the family says if he wasn't on social media, he'd still be alive.
The inauguration of Cavalier Johnson as Milwaukee mayor is set for Wednesday morning, April 13.
Milwaukee mayoral election voter turnout low, expert explains why
Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday will be inaugurated at the Harley-Davidson Museum, becoming the first Black mayor elected in Milwaukee history, but in the first open race for the job in nearly two decades, just 31% of registered Milwaukee voters cast of a ballot.