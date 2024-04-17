Fire alarm unveiled for Milwaukee deaf, hard of hearing residents

The Milwaukee Fire Department announced on Wednesday, April 17 the donation of 100 LIFETONE HL Bedside Fire Alarm units from the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation.

A news release says the units will be available for distribution to any resident in the City of Milwaukee who is deaf or hard of hearing by calling the Milwaukee Fire Department Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980.

Officials say the units are not independent smoke alarms. The HLAC151 works in conjunction with an existing smoke alarm. It can detect a smoke alarm several rooms away.

Lifetone HL bedside fire alarm

The alarm delivers emergency alerts and other instructions with combinations of audible (low-pitched tones, plus voiced announcements), visual, and tactile stimuli.

This is a developing story.