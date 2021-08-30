Expand / Collapse search

Fire after crash in Oak Creek; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

OAK CREEK, Wis. - One person is dead and another seriously injured following a crash and fire involving a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle in Oak Creek. It happened in the area of 13th Street and Elm Road on Sunday, Aug. 29 around 9:45 p.m. 

Officers determined that a southbound motorcycle struck the rear of a sport utility vehicle and both vehicles ignited on fire. 

A 31-year-old man was transported by the Oak Creek Fire Department to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries.  A second person was located dead on the scene. 

It is believed that speed is a factor in this accident. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The accident remains under investigation by the Oak Creek Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. 

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 3 wounded
slideshow

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 3 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday night, Aug. 29 and Monday morning, Aug. 30.

Paycheck advance apps: The benefits and dangers
slideshow

Paycheck advance apps: The benefits and dangers

They're popular apps, but before you use one for a paycheck advance, the experts have advice to make sure you're not losing money.

The ins and outs of mountain biking

Gravity Fest at Little Switzerland is this weekend.