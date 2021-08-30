Fire after crash in Oak Creek; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

One person is dead and another seriously injured following a crash and fire involving a motorcycle and sport utility vehicle in Oak Creek. It happened in the area of 13th Street and Elm Road on Sunday, Aug. 29 around 9:45 p.m.

Officers determined that a southbound motorcycle struck the rear of a sport utility vehicle and both vehicles ignited on fire.

A 31-year-old man was transported by the Oak Creek Fire Department to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries. A second person was located dead on the scene.

It is believed that speed is a factor in this accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Oak Creek Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.