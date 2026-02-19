Taking financial literacy global, Milwaukee-area teens lead the charge

The Brief Three high school friends from the Milwaukee area founded the Future Wealth Foundation to teach financial literacy to underprivileged and immigrant children. After reaching 300 local students, the group expanded internationally to India, and is now moving into Ghana. The foundation focuses on closing the "financial literacy gap" by teaching basic concepts like U.S. currency, compound interest, and retirement savings to youth who lack access to financial education.



It’s not a homework assignment. It’s not even a class project. But most days after school, you’ll find three friends hard at work talking about finances.

Talking finances

What they're saying:

"I felt like I wanted to learn more about it [financial literacy]. I went on my own spree and learned more about it," said Aadith Raghunathan, a senior at Franklin High School.

Raghunathan was joined by Ayush Dadgale, a senior at Brookfield East High School and Vyas Kaarra, a junior at Hamilton High School. The group first bonded over basketball and their faith. Soon, they realized a shared love of a different kind of hobby.

"I really love talking about finance and investing," added Kaarra. "I’m really passionate about those topics and teaching other people."

Vyas Kaarra, Ayush Dadgale and Aadith Raghunathan

In 2024, the trio started a group called the Future Wealth Foundation. They want to share their financial knowledge with underprivileged and immigrant children. The boys started offering classes at the Burmese Rohingya Community of Wisconsin building in Milwaukee. It was an eye-opener.

"[We] take worksheets and put photos of money on there – get them introduced to what an American dollar bill looks like," said Dadgale of the experience.

"If we get to the younger ages, that’s when we hit on basic – like, what is money and what do you use it for," added Raghunathan.

Helping hundreds of kids

By the numbers:

Dadgale said his group has already reached nearly 300 kids in the Milwaukee area. The Future Wealth Foundation also had booths at events inside places like Franklin High School. But last year, the group got the idea for a major expansion.

Future Wealth Foundation

"I grew up in America from 2013 to 2020," Dadgale shared. "In 2020, I moved back to India."

Dadgale said financial literacy wasn’t part of any class when he was a student there. A report last year by the World Economic Forum found a quote, "significant financial literacy gap" – with only 27% of Indian adults considered knowledgeable about personal finances. The report found 51% of those surveyed said they were struggling with debt, which is more than the global average of 32%.

The Future Wealth Foundation set out to change that.

Making a difference

Big picture view:

"It also makes you realize that in these other countries – kids need to fight to go to school," said Raghunathan. "It really makes us want to push more to teach these things."

Through January 2026, the group has given 15 virtual presentations to classes in the Wardha area of central India. The Future Wealth Foundation estimates they’ve shared knowledge about investing, compound interest and saving for retirement to about 1,400 students.

Dig deeper:

With an 11-and-a-half hour time difference and shaky internet connection, FOX6 spoke with Harish Patil at the Coaching institute in Wardha, India. Patil oversees classes for English learners.

"The project is fantastic for Indian people. That they can get to know so many things that your project is telling them about some kinds of basic amenities that they must know. What to do and what not to do," Patil said.

Future Wealth Foundation delivers virtual presentation to people in India

Patil said there are 300 students currently at the institute. He said he was made aware of the Future Wealth Foundation because Dadgale’s grandfather, a professor, lives in the area. Dadgale stepped in to help translate our questions about how the foundation’s material helps reinforce financial messages in class.

"Indian people are not aware about how to save," Patil said. "They just spend money on extra things. But in schools and colleges – there’s a great need."

Money matters

What we know:

"You all must be very good with handling your money, right?" commented FOX6 Cents reporter Bret Lemoine.

"I mean, I definitely try," laughed Kaarra.

The Future Wealth Foundation makes kits available to each kid they talk with. The group hopes to soon become a non-profit. They say they’re already expanding into places like Ghana and plan to grow even further long after they all graduate.

They believe their young age makes them relatable to the students they meet.

"In the end, we’re still kids," said Kaarra. "We’re not adults. We don’t have full-time jobs or pay bills or anything."

By starting the conversation in the Milwaukee area, these kids hope to spark global change.