Milwaukee early voting; final day sees big turnout

Folding chairs, umbrellas and jackets were necessities for Milwaukeeans on the final day of early voting.

"It is more than worth the wait," said Uchenna Buhari, an early voter. "It’s a critical time right now."

Voters stood in line for several hours at the Capitol Drive voting center before the polls opened at noon.

For Tameikar Coburn, pain and purpose is pushing her to the polls.

"I remember a time when I couldn’t get up and make it and now I’m just a step away from trying to get to my destination," Coburn said. "I thank God that I’m here and I have a voice to stand for something or fall for anything."

Early voting numbers are up 9% compared to the 2020 election cycle, per the Milwaukee Election Commission. The MEC said it has received a little more than 102,000 early absentee ballots.

Nearly 1.5 million people have voted statewide as both presidential campaigns put a bullseye on battleground Wisconsin, targeting undecided voters.

"I’m between two, but I think when I’m inside when I make that cross, I think I’m going to make a really good decision," early voter Itca Vlez said.

